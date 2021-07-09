Sign up for something new in Harborough - from Indian cooking to astronomy

You can now sign up for challenging part-time day, evening and weekend courses across Harborough.

You can now sign up for challenging part-time day, evening and weekend courses across Harborough.

The sessions are being run by GoLearn, Leicestershire County Council’s Adult Learning Service.

And you can get down to work in Broughton Astley, Kibworth, Lutterworth and Market Harborough

Courses are delivered as either online or classroom learning in venues – allowing learners to fit study around life and work.

Courses are now live for enrolment on the GoLearn website at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/golearn/Everyone who enrols will get 20 per cent off course tuition fees until Tuesday August 31.

You can have a go at everything from modern languages, British Sign Language and digital skills to first aid, pottery, Indian cookery, astronomy, yoga, drawing and painting and textiles.

Free courses are also available for people seeking work and looking to gain basic skills.

They include planning the first steps towards employment, help with job search, CV writing and interview skills - as well as flexible English and maths GCSE and functional skills.

For those who want to start using digital technology but don’t know how, GoLearn is offering the Essential Digital Skills Qualification.

This free course is aimed at complete IT beginners and offers a steppingstone to more advanced IT courses and qualifications.

Cllr Christine Radford, the county council’s cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts, said: “The courses available through Leicestershire Adult Learning Service can make a real difference to people’s lives and are a great way to bounce back after Covid.

“There are courses designed to help learners get back into the job market, improve their maths and English, support their children’s learning, and improve their health and wellbeing.”

She added: “The council is committed to providing lifelong learning opportunities which help people of all ages to boost their skills and improve their job prospects.

“The 20 per cent early bird discount on course fees is a great opportunity to try something different and learn a new skill.

“I would encourage people to look at the courses on offer and enrol before 31 August to take advantage of the discount.”

Learners can call GoLearn on 0800 988 0308 (lines open Monday – Friday 8am-7pm) and speak to an adviser to find out more about the courses, fees or paying by instalments.