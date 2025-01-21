Shopmobility Market Harborough announces eviction from community centre after failed 'lifeline' bid
The charity, which supplies mobility services to those with physical disabilities, will close its doors for the last time on February 4.
A spokesperson said: “Since being served notice to vacate Roman Way Community Centre by LCC, we have been unable to find suitable and
affordable premises to move to.
“We had hoped that Harborough & Bowdens Charity would be successful in their bid to buy the centre but unfortunately this was not to be and
they are not the preferred bidder.”
The centre has been on the market for around a year after Leicestershire County Council announced the move was necessary to cut down on costs. It left all of its existing tenants – which include charities and community services – scrambling to find a new venue.
The tenants initially had an eviction date of October 31. But, after the building was registered as an ‘Asset of Community Value’ by Harborough District Council, it was extended to February pending a bid by the Market Harborough and the Bowden’s Charity. The grant-giving organisation hoped to secure the building as a hub for multiple charities to operate from but the bid was unsuccessful.
Shopmobility previously described the bid’s potential to secure the site as a ‘lifeline’.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: “A preferred bidder has been provisionally selected for Roman Way Day Centre. However, the final position will only be confirmed after the period of moratorium ends on February 6.
“After making occupiers aware in May of the council’s decision to dispose of the property and the requirement for them to vacate, we provided support to identify a number of possible alternative locations, but unfortunately these efforts did not prove successful.”
The county council said it can select a preferred buyer based on the bids it has received so far during the period of the moratorium. However, community groups do still have an opportunity to place a bid before the end of the moratorium window.