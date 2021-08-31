Shop windows across Harborough will be displaying local artwork

The window of the Oxfam bookshop

A stack of shop windows in Market Harborough are going to look as pretty as a picture throughout September.

Front windows in both shops and businesses in the town centre will be showcasing spectacular artwork by Harborough Artists Cluster.

Made up of about 30 top local artists, the group is active in Market Harborough as well as neighbouring towns and villages.

They are staging their highly-successful annual Art Windows initiative from Wednesday September 1 – Thursday September 30.

“The artwork is displayed in windows to be seen from the outside.

“So it can be viewed and admired even when the shops are closed,” said Harborough Arts Cluster.

“Art Windows gives the public an opportunity to enjoy the diverse range of work being created here while exploring the wealth of independent shops and businesses in Market Harborough.

“Premises taking part will have leaflets listing all the places with artwork on display so if you find one you’ll have the locations for all the others.

“Come and enjoy a free art exhibition in Market Harborough at any time throughout the whole of September.”

Many talented Harborough-based artists also offer special workshops and tuition for groups and individuals.

If you would like to take up a new challenge or just find out more, just ask the artists themselves.

They work in a range of media – including paint, textiles, ceramics, glass, photography, mosaic, collage, jewellery and mixed media.