Sheep farming family near Harborough celebrate award success at the Great Yorkshire Show

Gemma, Alex, Clementine and Pippa with their prize-winning sheep. Photo - Wayne Hutchinson.

A sheep farming family near Market Harborough is celebrating award success at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Gemma Stanford and Adam Mitchell, along with young daughters Pippa and Clementine, took the Female Championship for the Dutch Spotted Sheep breed.

The family’s ‘Spruit Flock’, named after Gemma’s Dutch grandfather Stan Spruit, turned heads, also earning the overall title ‘reserve supreme’.

Gemma said: “ We’ve had this breed of sheep for five years and we have loved selling our lambs and breeding stock to people from across Leicestershire, Midlands and further afield.”

The family has had previous show ring successes including at the Royal Highland Show and coming in second at the Great Yorkshire Show last year.

Gemma added: “Adam and I actually met at the Great Yorkshire Show 14 years ago so it was wonderful to return with our little girls and bring home such fantastic results.

“It’s a real family thing with our children helping with lambing right through to feeding and general show preparation.”