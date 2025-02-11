Severn Trent starts £16million upgrade to Lutterworth Sewage Treatment Works

Severn Trent says the project aims to meet the demands of a growing population.

Preparation work has begun this week on a £16million upgrade to Lutterworth Sewage Treatment Works.

The facility on Moorbarns Lane will receive the extensive works to improve its capacity and quality of fully treated wastewater that is returned to the environment.

While preparatory works – including hedge cutting, excavation work and setting up of a works compound – will be starting this week, the construction phase won’t begin until April.

The full programme, which will include installation of new tanks, buildings and equipment, is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

Severn Trent said its will only be removing vegetation ‘where absolutely necessary’. It also says that, following completion of the works, it will be planting more vegetation than was removed during the works to encourage more animals and insects to the area.

Communications officer Helen Purdy said: “With the population of Lutterworth growing, it's important that we ensure that our sewage treatment works have sufficient capacity to meet both current and future demand.

“As the work for this project will take place on our site, we’re hopeful that it will have a minimal impact on the local community, however there will be some increased HGV traffic in the area. We have liaised with local schools to make them aware of what we’ll be doing and will be coordinating activity to avoid school pick-up and drop-off times wherever possible.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any disruption while we’re delivering this really important site upgrade.”

For more information on the works, visit stwater.co.uk and search for Lutterworth.