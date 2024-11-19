Seven community projects set to be considered for Harborough District Council’s £1 million grant scheme this week

The scheme was approved by Harborough District Council earlier this year. Image: Andrew Carpenter

Seven community projects across Harborough are being considered to receive part of a £1 million grant scheme.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme – approved earlier this year by Harborough District Council - aims to strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns, and deliver projects and schemes at a local level.

To be considered, projects need to either create a sense of pride in place, create a sustainable environment, support the local economy or promote health and wellbeing.

The projects put forward include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A request of £20,000 from Billesdon Parish Council to upgrade play park equipment. This project is intended to install new play equipment on the village’s only green play space, replacing the few very old and potentially dangerous items.

A request of just over £3,300 from Dunton Bassett Parochial Church Council to purchase equipment for the newly established All Saints Community Space. The request is part of a project aimed at protecting the church building and to create a safe, flexible space for use as a community hub.

A request of just under £1,500 for Dunton & Broughton Football Club for a defibrillator on its grounds.

A request for £5,000 for The Marc Smith Educational Charity’s refurbishment of its kitchen at the Old School House in Claybrooke Parva. The property is crucial to the charity’s operations, generating approximately 99 per cent of its annual income through the rental of Old School House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A request of £14,965 for Great Bowden Residents Association for new litter bins, picnic tables and benches, foot bridges and a dead hedge.

Additional and replacement equipment aims to enhance experience and access. And a dead hedge around a new wildlife pond aims to provide a barrier and natural habitat for wildlife.

A request for just under £19,000 for Ullesthorpe Village Hall’s installation of infrared heating panels.

The move would form part of a larger project to increase the hall’s capacity and boost its service as a warm welcome venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Request for some £2,500 for a storage facility in Mowsley Village Hall’s for tables and chairs. The project aims to clear the crowded space, improving it for those renting the hall and benefitting the parish overall.

The applicants will be considered at a Cabinet Sub-Committee Grants meeting on Thursday (November 21).