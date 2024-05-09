Information about support available for families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will be available in Market Harborough on Monday (May 13).

The free Local Offer Roadshow event will take place on Monday (May 13)

The free Local Offer Roadshow event will take place from 10am-1pm at the Congregational church, in the High Street, LE16 7JD.

More than 20 organisations which support SEND children and their families are expected to attend the event, which has been organised by Leicestershire County Council. There will be a wide range of information on topics such as sports opportunities, support for young carers, and education.

A Market Harborough-based organisation is attending the roadshow for the first time. Spectrum Autism Parent & Carer Support Group supports young people and adults on the autism spectrum or on the autism diagnosis pathway through regular meetings.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, county council lead member for children and families, said: “Local Offer Roadshows are a great way for families and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities to find out about the support a wide variety of organisations offer.

"The roadshows also give families the opportunity to network and offer support to each other, as well as chat first-hand to professionals”.

Anyone looking to learn more about the council’s Local Offer can email [email protected]