Send in your favourite photos of parks across Harborough

You are being asked to send in your favourite pictures of parks across Harborough to the district council.

The call is going out to people locally to celebrate Love Parks Week, which is running from Friday July 29 to Friday August 5.

“We are lucky that Harborough district is home to some beautiful parks and open spaces,” said the council.

“We'd love to see your photographs of your favourite outdoor spaces across Harborough district to celebrate Love Parks Week.

“Upload your images to social media using #Harboroughparks #Loveparks & tag us in

“Or if you're happy for us to share them please email them to [email protected] and let us know where they were taken.”