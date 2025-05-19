Second charity football tournament to continue legacy of young Harborough man

Alex is described as 'lively and fun-loving' by his family.

Another charity football tournament is being held in memory of a young Harborough man next month.

Mark and Wendy Nimmo have arranged the match at Harborough Town Football Club on Sunday June 8.

The six-a-side tournament is paying tribute to their son, Alex, who took his own life in July 2022.

It is the second match the couple has organised to honour Alex – who would have turned 30 this year – and to support projects in the area to prevent suicide among young people struggling with their emotional wellbeing.

Since the death of the 27-year-old, the couple have been working to raise awareness of mental health in young men and change the stigma of suicide.

They are ultimately working towards setting up a charitable foundation in Alex’s name.

They described Alex as a ‘lively, fun-loving character who loved to have a drink and a dance, loved music, his family and being outdoors’.

They say a couple of failed relationships seemed to accelerate anxieties and he self-medicated to mask feelings, which soon wore off, creating a ‘vicious cycle’.

Dad Mark previously told the Mail he and Wendy, among other close friends, tried to support Alex, adding: “He loved life and wanted to be around and to have a family of his own but the demons got the better of him.”

The couple have since dedicated their time to removing the stigma of suicide and changing the narrative from 'commit', since it is no longer a crime.

Alongside other fundraising events and information stands in town, they have supported local young men suffering with their mental health by signposting to suicide prevention and support charities including Andy’s Man Club, SOBS, Calm and PAPYRUS.

Mark and Wendy also receive support from SOBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide), a local charity group which meets monthly.

Those who would like to take part in the tournament can email [email protected] to register a team by the end of May.

Each team of between six and nine players costs £60. Players should be aged over 18.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alex-nimmo30 for more details and to support the project.