Scout volunteer from Harborough plays her part in historic moment by helping with the lying-in-state process of Queen Elizabeth II

Georgie Dove has joined 120 Scout volunteers paying their respect to HM the Queen and supporting the process at Westminster Palace.

A Scout volunteer from Market Harborough is playing her part in an historic moment by helping with the lying-in-state process of Queen Elizabeth II.

She will be volunteering in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, keep them safe and joining the thousands of people paying their respect to Her Majesty the Queen.

Georgie, who achieved a Queen’s Scout Award, said: “I proud to be part of this historical event.

"It was great that I was able to earn my Duke of Edinburgh Award by being involved in Scouts.”

There’s been a special relationship between the Scouts and HM Queen, with Scout volunteers supporting her coronation. Throughout seven decades, the Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.

The Queen’s Scout Award (now the King’s Scout Award) was the highest honour in Scouting and was awarded for service to others and skills development.