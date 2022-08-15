Scout leader from Harborough to represent UK at World Scout Jamboree in Korea

Aaron Shelton is representing the UK in the World Scout Jamboree

A local scout leader has been selected to represent the UK at a huge scout jamboree in Korea.

The World Scout Jamboree is the largest camp to be held since the start of the pandemic, with more than 50,000 participants. It will take place next summer.

More than 3,000 young people and 950 adult volunteers from the UK will take part – with local man Aaron Shelton among those selected to represent the country and help deliver the jamboree as part of the International Service Team. The team is a multi-national group of adults who have volunteered to spend their summer holiday overseeing the event.

Aaron is part of a team delivering the World Scout Jamboree.

The 40-year-old, who is a section leader in the 3rd Market Harborough Woden Cub group, will be teaching skills for life but says he will also have the chance to develop his own from different teachers.

He told the Mail: “The Scout movement has provided me with a great understanding of people and cultures as well as practical bushcraft skills.

"South Korea is a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet scouts from all over the world to celebrate and exchange our diverse cultures. I look forward to sharing this with others back in the UK.”

The World Jamboree is held every four years and sees some 50,000 young people from across the world come together for a festival of skills, culture and adventure, while also looking at global issues.

Before next July, Aaron will be helping his local unit of young people attending the event by spending time on personal development and later use the journey to Korea to inspire other locals.

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls, said: “Congratulations to Aaron and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure. World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of scouts from across the world attend each one. Young people could not take part in these life changing events without the support of adult volunteers.