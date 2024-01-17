Scout group in Harborough aims to raise £400,000 to replace 'dilapidated' hut

1st Bowden Scouts

A Harborough scout group is aiming to raise £400,000 to replace its ‘small and dilapidated’ hut.

1st Bowden Scouts, based on the Village Green in Little Bowden, is the largest scout group in Harborough district, with nearly 180 members, 19 young leaders and some 50 volunteers.

But the group says it needs to update its current premises – which was built in the 1960s and is the smallest and most dilapidated scout hut in the district.

The current hut

It is aiming to raise £400,000, and has already reached an impressive £50,000 of that target.

Group scout leader Jo Osbourne said: “The current prefabricated hut dates from the 1960s and is showing its age. Also with the both the group and the waiting list to join expanding, we are looking to rebuild the hut on the same site using modern and energy efficient timber frame building which will allow current and future generations to benefit from it for 60 years.

“Planning permission was granted in late 2016, but the pandemic had a major impact on the project. It affected both fundraising and grant application processes that were underway at that time, but also resulted in increased costs due to inflation having a significant effect on building material costs.”

Jo joined the group in 2007 and says since then she has seen it grow from 60 members to more than 170 aged four to 14. It was also the first scouting provision in the district for four and five-year-olds.

How the new hut would look

Jo added: “I feel very honoured to be the group scout leader, seeing first-hand how scouting makes a real difference in the experiences of our young people and adult volunteers.

“Our scouts when they leave at 14 often become volunteer young leaders and quite often become the next generation of adult volunteers

“We provide weekly adventure and skills for life to many and with the replacement hut we will be able to increase capacity.

“We have managed to raise over £50,000 and are so grateful to those that have supported us so far, but we need to raise up to £400,000.

"Simply, we need your help.”