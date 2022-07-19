Schools around Harborough raise over £2,000 to support schoolgirl battling leukaemia

Teachers, pupils and parents helped to generate the money to get behind Florence Bark.

Schools in and around Market Harborough have raised over £2,000 to support a schoolgirl battling leukaemia.

The £500,000 appeal to fund vital life-saving treatment for the courageous youngster from Corby has now incredibly topped the £300,000 barrier after less than a month.

Florence and her family

Jessica Pearson, a teacher at Little Bowden Primary School in Market Harborough, said: “We raised just about £2,000 at local schools here last Friday – which poignantly was Florence’s sixth birthday.

“Market Harborough C of E, Church Langton primary and Robert Smythe Academy also definitely took part – and others may have as well.

“Children wore rainbow clothing on the last day of the term and we ran special events such as bake and lollipop sales to make more money.

“It was fantastic to see how well the effort went,” said the mum-of-one.

“People were just chipping in a tenner here and there.

“My partner Aiden is a teacher at Kingswood primary in Corby, where Florence’s dad Andrew is the head.

“They are such lovely people and this has just turned their lives upside down.

“It is such a powerful, heart-breaking story.

“We can all understand just what this family is going through and our hearts go out to them,” added Jessica, of Desborough.

“Florence’s battle also highlights the critical need for many more stem cell donors in this country.

“They are still trying to find a complete match for Florence as she fights leukaemia.

“Clearly the more stem cell donors who come forward to try to help the better.

“Many more fundraising activities will be going ahead in the Market Harborough area this summer,” she said.

“Aiden has also raised over £900 after organising local charity cricket and football matches.

“Corby is going above and beyond and the campaign has gone through the roof since it was launched last month.

“Our local communities have rallied round brilliantly and we’ll continue to pull out all the stops to support brave Florence and her amazing family.”

The meteoric appeal is also being backed by TV stars Al Murray and Nick Knowles.

And a new fundraising event is to go ahead in Desborough next Friday (July 29) to support Florence as well as remembering the Srebrenica massacre in the Bosnian War in July 1995.

“We're going to be bringing the Ibiza vibes to Desborough by running an extra-large Clubbercise class.

“It will include a night of dancing, glowsticks and fun to help raise money for these great causes,” said event organiser Kai Collins.

“The leisure centre will be turned into a proper club with the lights turned off, the disco lights coming on and the sound system pumping.

“What's more, it's perfect for all ages to spend a Friday night clubbing - with no heels and no hangover!”

The high-energy session will be held at Desborough Leisure Centre from 7.30pm start.

You can book online here: https://bookwhen.com/clubbercisewithkai

You can donate to support Florence’s fight here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bemorefab