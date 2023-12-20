News you can trust since 1854
School choir entertains Harborough retirement home residents with festive show

They sang carols and festive favourites.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:22 GMT
School choir with local care home residentsSchool choir with local care home residents
A school choir visited a Harborough retirement home to put on a Christmas show for residents

Meadowdale Primary School choir visited Elizabeth Place Retirement Living Plus to perform carols while residents enjoyed mince pies and festive drinks.

Teacher and choir leader Debbie Jones said: “The children worked incredibly hard ahead of their big performance at Elizabeth Place, and we’re delighted to see that it paid off. Given the fantastic reception, it seems the audience enjoyed listening to the children’s carol singing as much as the children enjoyed doing it. Hopefully, it’s something we can repeat next year.”

David Meachem, spokesman for McCarthy Stone – which runs the development – added: “Our homeowners and guests thoroughly enjoyed the performance by the Meadowdale Primary School choir – as did the McCarthy Stone team at Elizabeth Place. It’s safe to say we’re all feeling in the festive spirit now.”

