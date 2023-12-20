School choir entertains Harborough retirement home residents with festive show
A school choir visited a Harborough retirement home to put on a Christmas show for residents
Meadowdale Primary School choir visited Elizabeth Place Retirement Living Plus to perform carols while residents enjoyed mince pies and festive drinks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Teacher and choir leader Debbie Jones said: “The children worked incredibly hard ahead of their big performance at Elizabeth Place, and we’re delighted to see that it paid off. Given the fantastic reception, it seems the audience enjoyed listening to the children’s carol singing as much as the children enjoyed doing it. Hopefully, it’s something we can repeat next year.”
David Meachem, spokesman for McCarthy Stone – which runs the development – added: “Our homeowners and guests thoroughly enjoyed the performance by the Meadowdale Primary School choir – as did the McCarthy Stone team at Elizabeth Place. It’s safe to say we’re all feeling in the festive spirit now.”