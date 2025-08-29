Scam parking fine alert issued by Harborough District Council

Harborough District Council has become the second Leicestershire authority in a matter of weeks to issue the warning after it said it was aware of the parking scam operating across its district.

A scam parking fine alert has been issued by Harborough District Council (HDC).

The warning message was sent out after people reported receiving texts saying they needed to pay a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).

HDC has become the second Leicestershire authority in a matter of weeks to issue the warning after it said it was aware of the scam operating across its district. It said victims receive a text message stating they have been issued with a parking fine, or PCN, along with a link to pay it.

HDC said the message states the fine must be paid immediately. However, the authority said the message is a scam, adding it would never send texts containing a link to pay a PCN.

The council added all its fines are issued in writing from Leicestershire County Council. It stresses to the public to ignore the texts and not to click on the link to make a payment.

The full message from HDC reads: “We are aware of a parking fine scam across Harborough District where people receive a text message stating they have been given a parking fine (or Penalty Charge Notice) from the council which must be paid immediately, along with a link to pay it. The message suggests that they must pay it.

“This is a scam – we never send texts containing a link to pay a PCN. All fines are issued in writing from Leicestershire County Council. Please ignore these texts and do not click on the link to make a payment.”

The warning comes after reports of similar texts reportedly coming from North West Leicestershire District Council (NWLDC). It revealed it had received a “few reports” about scam parking fines with people claiming that they have a £20 unpaid parking fine, known as a penalty charge notice (PCN).

However, NWLDC has said no such £20 PCN exists from the council. It is also calling on drivers to be aware of the scam and alerting people to the methods involved, with people reportedly targeted by phone or text.

HDC said if anyone has any questions about the scam in their area or believes they have been contacted in a similar way about a parking fine, they should contact 0116 3057953.