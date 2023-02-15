Harborough's nationally acclaimed Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra.

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra is set to raise the roof and funds in support of the Harborough community.

The nationally acclaimed orchestra is holding a concert at St Hugh’s Church on Granville Street on Saturday March 18.

Ticket funds will go towards the orchestra, which is a registered charity, and the church’s Cygnet Project which aims to create a larger and more accessible community space.

The Cygnet Project is so named because the church’s patron saint, St Hugh, is known to have had a swan as a pet.

The performance will play to all tastes from classical music, jazz and big band favourites to modern pop, film and traditional folk songs.

Nominated for a national award by the Royal Philharmonic Society in 2021, Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra features seven different types of saxophone while members will demonstrate their musical versatility across a range of instruments.

Reverend Alison Iliffe said: “The church is busy applying for grants, but fundraising events like this concert are vital if we are to raise the funds needed to make these changes happen.

“We look forward to welcoming the local community into our church to enjoy a fantastic evening of music from this innovative orchestra. It’s certainly one not to be missed!”

Tickets are £10 each (£5 for under 16s)and include a glass of wine or a soft drink.

Email [email protected] to book a ticket.

