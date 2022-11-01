Saxophonists invited to Harborough workshop held by international musician

Last year's workshop was a huge success

Budding saxophonists are invited to a workshop by an international musician.

Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra is holding the event on Saturday November 19 which will be led by the orchestra’s patron, Gerard McChrystal.

The international performing saxophonist will provide tips and advice on technique, musicianship and how to get the best out of your instrument, and will be rounding off the day with a premiere performance of a new piece.

Gerard has won multiple awards and played with leading musicians and orchestras in more than 35 countries. He has also recorded 15 CDs and is Professor of Saxophone at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and also teaches at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

It is his second workshop for the Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra, with last year’s event attended by more than 25 musicians.

Orchestra chair Stephen Bashforth said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Gerard back to Market Harborough for this workshop. The music we’ll be focusing on is around Grade 4-5 standard, but parts will be sent out in advance, so there’s no need to worry about sight reading.

“Whatever the level of your playing, the opportunity to play with a large ensemble, learn from fellow musicians and receive first hand, expert advice from a professional saxophonist like Gerard is one not to be missed. We are looking forward to welcoming saxophonists from far and wide to this special event.”

The workshop will be held at Church Langton Community Hall between 10pm and 4pm and costs £30 per person.

