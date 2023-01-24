Saxophonists playing during a previous Phoenix workshop.

Sax players have been invited to join Market Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra for an all-day saxophone workshop led by saxophonist and composer, Mick Foster.

The workshop takes place on Sunday February 26, from 10am to 4pm, at Church Langton Community Hall.

Mick will be focusing on music specifically written for the saxophone ensemble including ‘Journey Home’ - a brand new piece that Mick has composed especially for Phoenix.

Workshop attendees will also have the opportunity to try out some of the giants of the saxophone family – the bass and contrabass sax.

Mick has worked extensively in jazz, commercial and classical music, and is a member of The Humphrey Lyttelton Band, the Back to Basie Orchestra and the London Jazz Orchestra.

The cost to join the workshop is £30 per person including tea and coffee.

