Saxophone orchestra from Harborough will be performing in the area once again after a successful summer of live performances

Pheonix Concert Orchestra

A saxophone orchestra from Harborough is set to put on a show after a successful summer of live performances.

The town’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra will be performing at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Harrington, Northamptonshire on Sunday October 9, as part of the Harrington Concerts Series. The annual series includes live shows with different types of music including classical, jazz, choral, organ and instrumental.

The 15-strong orchestra plays a mix of styles for all tastes and will use seven different types of saxophone from the sopranino to the tubax sax, makes a truly rousing sound.

The performance follows a successful summer for the orchestra, which has performed to hundreds of music lovers at parks and bandstands throughout Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

The concert starts at 3pm and tickets cost £10 each (£5 for under 18s).