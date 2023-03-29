News you can trust since 1854
Saxophone orchestra concert in Harborough raises the roof

It raised money for two local charities.

By Laura Kearns
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:29 BST
Pheonix Saxophone Orchestra
Music lovers turned out to watch Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra perform at St Hugh’s Church in Market Harborough.

The group performed to more than 80 people at the concert, which saw £660 raised for the orchestra – a registered charity – and the St Hugh’s Cygnet Fundraising Project, which aims to build a welcoming, safe space for church and community to meet.

Reverend Alison Iliffe of St Hugh’s Church said: “The Cygnet Project is raising money to provide a larger community space within St Hugh’s Church, and hosting this concert was the perfect example of how our church building has so much more to offer, as an integral part of the local community.

“It was so nice to see the church full, and we’ve had some amazing feedback about the concert. It was fabulous to have Phoenix perform for us, and we do hope we’ll be able to work together again.”

