Sax players invited to get brassy with Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra

A previous workshop.

Sax players in Harborough are invited to get brassy with Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra.

The group is inviting sax players grade 3 and above to join a workshop led by jazz saxophonist and coach, Dan Forshaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The session takes place on Sunday March 24, from 10am to 4pm, at Church Langton Community Hall.

Creative music tutor, YouTuber and sax coach Dan Forshaw in action.

It will focus on pop and jazz music, with some improvisation.

The day will end with a short concert to which attendees can invite friends and family.

The orchestra’s Jane Smith said: “Whatever type of sax you play, you’re welcome to join us for this workshop. We’ll have music available for sopranino, soprano, alto, tenor, baritone and bass saxophones, and parts will be sent out in advance so there’s no need to worry about sight reading. This is a fantastic opportunity to receive first hand, expert advice from this inspirational saxophonist.”