Santander is the latest bank to close its doors in Harborough town centre

Another bank is closing its doors in Market Harborough.

Santander is the latest to close its branch, with five going in the space of two years, leaving only Nationwide and Market Harborough Building Society open.

To combat the number of bank closures, a Banking Hub is now open in the Symington Building offering face-to-face service to customers from different banks.

Santander said that a total of 95 branches are set to shut across the country, putting 750 jobs at risk.

The Harborough branch in High Street will close at 3pm on July 1.

A spokesperson for Santander said: "We last did a major review of our branches in 2021. Since then, our customers are choosing to use mobile, online and telephone banking more, and branches less.

"We’ve now done a more recent review of our branches, looking at where they’re located, how they’re used and the other local banking options available.

"We’re aware of the impact of this decision, and will be here for you in person until this branch closes. We can offer support and answer any questions, so that you can make an informed decision on alternative ways to bank.

"We hope this leaflet helps to provide more information about the ways you can continue to bank with us and other available local banking and cash services."

The Kettering branch will remain open but will change its hours, with customers able to access the High Street counters on Tuesdays and Thursdays 9.30am to 3pm and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm.