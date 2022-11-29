Santa is coming to town - and here is where he is stopping in Market Harborough
The 3rd Market Harborough Scout Group has been running since 1968 and tours the town each night
Santa and his sleigh are set to return to Market Harborough.
Spokesman Conrad Barnett said: “We do this so the kids can see Santa.
“We also collect donations that we use to keep our scout group running and each year make a donation from that collection to another charity - this year it is the Air Ambulance again.”
Here is where Santa will be stopping this year –
Dec 1 - Heygate Street, Orchard Street, Meadow Street, The Broadway, Connaught Road, Albany Road, Edinburgh Close, Clarence Street, Andrew McDonald Close
Dec 2 -Late night shopping event. Positioned between Church and Grammar school
Dec 3 - Lathkill Street, Haddonian Road, Tungstone Way, Hurlingham Road, Bradford Street, Caxton Street, Bath Street, Western Avenue
Dec 4 - Logan Street, Nelson Street, Goward Street, Hearth Street, East Street, Highfield Street, Stevens Street, Morley Street, Clarke Street, Wartnaby Street, Gardiner Street
Dec 5 - Highcross St, Gardiner St, Adamswood Cl, Knoll St, Logan Crescent, Northleigh Grove, Horsefair Cl, Norbury Cl, The Fairway, Southleigh Grove, Fairfield Rd, Old School Mews
Dec 6 - Burnmill Road, Doddridge Road, Kings Head Terrace, Ashfield Road, Roman Way, Symingtons Way, Middlebrook Green
Dec 7 - Stablegate Way, Middledale Road, Overdale Close, Audley Close, Shelland Close, David Hobbs Rise, Ashley Way, Roundhill Close, Bowden Rise
Dec 8 - Dunslade Road, Dunslade Grove, The Heights, Glebe Road, Jack Cumberland Road, Page Road, Adcock Road, Whites Crescent,
Dec 9 - Harvest Road, Airfield Road, Owen Way, Park Drive
Dec 10 - Alvington Way, Smyth Close, Bates Close, Kingston Way, Munroe Close, Coales Gardens, Davies Close, Turnpike Close, Tymecrosse Gardens, Sturgiss Road, Victoria Avenue
Dec 11 - The Furlongs, Ashley Way, Stockwell Cl, Woodbreach Dr, Thatchmeadow Dr, Ryelands Cl, Meadowdale Rd, Simborough Way, Picks Cl, Long Brimley Cl, Fothergills Cl, Stinford Leys
Dec 12 - Skippon Close, Pear Tree Gardens, Stuart Road, Fairfax Road, Cromwell Crescent, Essex Gardens, Balfour Gardens, Rochester Gardens, Howard Way, Rupert Road
Dec 13 - Fairfax Road, Ireton Road, Stuart Road, Naseby Close, Newcombe Street, Granville Street, Nithsdale Avenue
Dec 14 - Arden Way, Arden Close, Nunneley Way, Douglas Drive, The Headlands, Great Bowden Road
Dec 15 - Watson Avenue, Maurice Road, Rainsborough Gardens, Hopton Fields, Ritchie Park, Selby Close
Dec 16 - Measham Cl, Steeplechase Way, Bannockburn Lane, Queensferry Dr, Dandy Dr, Edmund Cl, Cherry Ave, Florence Gr, Steeplechase Way
Dec 17 - Sandringham Way, Petworth Drive, Chatsworth Drive, Hagley Close, Deene Close, Hartland Drive, Claremont Drive, Gores Lane
Dec 18 - Rugby Cl, Summers Way, Freshman Way, Medora Cl, Marmion Cl, Angell Dr, Limner St, Bantry Cl, Summerhill Place, Kildare Cl, Burton St, Bridegroom St
Dec 19 - Riley Close, Farndale View, Brookfield Road, Westfield Close, The Pastures, Willow Crescent
Dec 20 - The Ridgeway, Ridgeway West, Blenheim Way, Overfield Ave, Pochin Dr, Waterfield Pl, Centenary Cl, Marlborough Way, Scott Cl, Sherrard Rd, Hammond Way, The Oval, The Crescent
Dec 21 - Moseley Avenue, Eady Drive, Scotland Road, Rookwell Drive, Dunmore Road, Welland Park Road, Walcot Road
Dec 23 – St Mary’s Place