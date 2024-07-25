Headteacher Brendan Brannigan and MP Neil O'Brien.

Road safety measures are set to be introduced outside a Harborough school following concerns over busy drop-off and pick-up times.

Headteacher of Little Bowden Primary School, Brendan Brannigan, raised concerns over visibility with Harborough MP Neil O’Brien due to cars parking opposite the school.

The school, on Scotland Road, has yellow ‘keep clear’ zig-zag lines outside it to prevent drivers from parking there. However, cars parked on the other side means drivers may not see children trying to cross the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a visit to the school, Mr O’Brien was told the headteacher had witnessed several near misses and was extremely worried that someone would get hurt.

Leicestershire County Council has now agreed to paint additional ‘keep clear’ markings on the other side of the road, making it safer for children to cross.

Neil said “This is a great result, and I am delighted that the county council has agreed to paint lines on both sides of the road outside Little Bowden Primary School.

“When I visited back in March, there was some frustration that the council was not taking the problem seriously enough. Despite several requests, they felt like they were getting nowhere, so they asked me to intervene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am glad that common sense has finally prevailed. It was only a matter of time before someone was going to get hurt, it had become very dangerous outside the school.”