Rutland Water's famous ‘Sea Dragon’ set to become the central attraction for museum revamp plans

The Ichthyosaur skeleton is Britain’s largest and most complete fossil of its kind.

The famous ‘Sea Dragon’ skeleton uncovered at Rutland Water is central to plans to revamp Rutland County Museum.

Rutland County Council (RCC) is set to discuss proposals to enhance its heritage services and boost the local economy by transforming the museum into a cultural and civic centre.

The proposals, which will be considered by Rutland County Council’s cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday), include acquiring the Rutland Ichthyosaur - known as a ‘Sea Dragon’ - from Anglian Water to become part of the council’s accredited museum collection.

Other plans include alongside a new digital visitor experience that brings the county’s Roman Mosaic to life.

The complete fossil was uncovered at Rutland Water 2021.

Council leader Cllr Gale Waller said: “These ambitious proposals are intended see the magnificent Rutland Ichthyosaur brought to life alongside other valuable local treasures inside a much-improved museum building. This has huge potential in terms of attracting more visitors to our area, supporting local businesses and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Rutland’s priceless heritage assets.

“Following a thorough review of potential options, the approach to developing an enhanced cultural and civic centre at Rutland County Museum is considered the most sustainable and economically positive way to preserve and celebrate Rutland’s rich history for generations to come. If approved, we will begin the detailed design process, working closely with key stakeholders to explore how best to create a high-quality space for both residents and visitors.”

Rutland County Council aims to secure a long-term future for the museum, support the local economy, reduce costs for the council’s heritage services and secure a home for historical artefacts of international significance.

Jason Allen, chair of the Discover Rutland Tourism committee, said: “This development represents a unique opportunity to enhance the visitor experience for both our cultural and historical offering in Rutland as well as being a community facility. It is proposed that this will also be home to the recently discovered ichthyosaur in digitalisation form which will undoubtably receive both national and international interest.”

The ichthyosaur is an ocean-going reptile from the time of the dinosaurs.

He added tourism was a key driver in the Rutland economy bringing in excess of £170m to the county annually and attracting some 1.5m visitors.

The plans will be part funded through the £22.95million of Government Funding and potential external grants, including National Lottery Heritage Funding.

Visit ruralinnovationinaction.co.uk to learn more about the plans.