Rural police officers want to speak to villagers at community meeting in a Harborough district village

You are being invited to go along an open community meeting in a Harborough district village being staged by Leicestershire Police Rural Team.

The get-together with locally-based rural police officers is being held at the Coplow Centre on Uppingham Road at Billesdon.

The meeting will start at 8pm on Wednesday November 17.

You will also be able to talk to representatives from the National Farmers Union.

The event is going ahead weeks after a new police team headed up by a former Harborough-based officer was set up to crack down on rural crime throughout Leicestershire.

Sgt Paul Archer, who used to patrol in and around Market Harborough and Lutterworth, is to lead the new dedicated Leicestershire Police unit.

The experienced local officer is being drafted in as the force launches a new “rural policing strategy”.