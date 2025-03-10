Rural Harborough residents set to be better connected as on-demand bus service launches

The new service launches next week.

Residents in rural areas of Harborough district are set to benefit from an improved bus network.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday March 17, an on-demand bus service - FoxConnect - will also be introduced, covering five zones. Villages served include Tilton on the Hill, Great Glen, Church Langton, Ashby Magna, and Saddington.

A number of existing services have also been updated and extended to provide ongoing access to public transport for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improved bus service network has been introduced by Leicestershire County Council and is partly funded by the government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus, which is helping the council’s review of supported bus services across Leicestershire.

The next focus will be town services in Harborough, which is expected to be reviewed in June.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “We have listened to people’s feedback, and thanks to government cash we have been able to work with operators to enhance bus services.

“We have focused on individual community needs. Launching new options like FoxConnect will increase bus provision and strengthen the existing bus network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Buses and public transport are a cheaper and greener option to get around. Adding Sunday services and evening routes means people will have more journey choice, making buses and FoxConnect the preferred method of travel.”

Some services will benefit from trials also being funded by the government grant, to measure the impact of improvements such as Sunday services or additional evening routes.

The updated services, financially supported by Leicestershire County Council, aim to improve travel connections and simplify routes.

Visit www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk for updates, including timetables and information on changes.