RSPCA reveals over 700 animal abuse reports in Leicestershire already this year

Rescued kitten named Sinjin by the volunteer.

The RSPCA has warned that animal cruelty is on the rise - with the charity receiving 727 cruelty reports so far this year in Leicestershire alone.

New figures, released today (July 17) by the RSPCA, show there have already been 44,879 reports of cruelty towards animals so far this year across England and Wales up to the end of June. This is more than two per cent higher than the 43,983 calls received during the same time last year.

But the worst could be yet to come. Last year saw the charity receive a report of animal cruelty every five minutes during its busiest summer months - and its officers are now braced for another busy period.Last summer, reports of intentional harm towards animals rose by 11 per cent compared with the previous year, with animal beating reports also rising sharply - by 17 per cent.

The animal welfare charity has now launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal as it responds to this seasonal peak in cruelty.

Spokesperson Karen Colman said: “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year - and in Leicestershire alone, we’ve seen 727 animal cruelty reports already this year.

“Reports of international harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer - so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.

“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.

“Summer is a really challenging time for us - and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone.

“That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising and alarming levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need - because every

animal deserves kindness.”

Amid a busy year for animal welfare, in April this year, an abandoned kitten was found in the grounds of a church in Leicester hiding in some undergrowth.

The kitten was ravenous and desperate for a fuss - and a backpack type cat carrier with urine inside was found nearby and was unzipped.

Fortunately, the kind-hearted volunteer took the kitten to a nearby vet and the RSPCA was called to investigate. The kitten, who was just seven months old at the time, was checked over by a vet

before coming into the care of the RSPCA.

In summer 2023, the animal welfare charity received 285 reports of cruelty every day and, so far, in 2024 cruelty has been rising, with nearly 45,000 reports of cruelty taken by the charity’s rescue teams.

“Although these horrific acts of cruelty happen, there are a lot of good people out there looking out for animals as well. Traumatised animals can heal and thrive when they’re given expert vet care,

loving kindness and careful, patient rehabilitation.

“No animal deserves heart-breaking abuse. Animals are like us, they feel desperation, confusion and terror. They feel every punch, every broken bone and every burn. That’s why as we mark our

200th birthday, we’ve launched this summer cruelty appeal.”

Visit www.rspca.org.uk/summercruelty for information on the appeal.