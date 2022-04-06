RSPCA calls on people across Harborough to back a new national clean-up campaign

RSPCA chiefs are calling on people across Harborough to back a new national clean-up campaign in a bid to stop wildlife being injured and killed by dumped rubbish.

RSPCA chiefs are calling on people across Harborough to back a new national clean-up campaign in a bid to stop wildlife being injured and killed by dumped rubbish.

The animal welfare charity is putting out the SoS after taking almost 7,500 calls about animals hit by litter in 2020 and 2021.

They dealt with 61 incidents across Leicestershire in 2020 and 45 last year.

RSPCA chiefs are calling on people across Harborough to back a new national clean-up campaign in a bid to stop wildlife being injured and killed by dumped rubbish.

The RSPCA is urging people to do their bit to protect both wildlife and the environment by supporting the Great British Spring Clean’s Big Bag Challenge.

You can find out more about the mission by visiting the website here: https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/events/springclean

Despite several Covid lockdowns over the last two years, the RSPCA still received over 10 animal distress calls a day.

They included:

- A fox cub whose head became jammed in a plastic bottle

- A mother hedgehog and her baby hoglets almost thrown into a bin lorry with the discarded paddling pool they were nesting in

- A large fallow deer whose antlers became entangled with old rope

- A cygnet caught up in discarded angling litter.

This year’s Great British Spring Clean Challenge is being staged until Sunday April 10.

RSPCA Scientific Officer Evie Button said: “Our staff deal with thousands of incidents every year where animals have been impacted by litter - and they’re the ones that we know of.

“I’m sure for every animal we’re able to help there are many that go unseen, unreported and may even lose their lives.

“Litter is one of the biggest hazards our wildlife faces today,” said Evie.

“Spring is an ideal time to go on a litter-pick because it's before the breeding season when young animals such as fox cubs start getting into trouble - and litter will be more visible in hedges before the vegetation really starts growing.

“That’s why we’re calling on the public to get involved in the Great British Spring Clean to help remove litter that may endanger animals.”

The RSPCA also looks after many animals seriously injured by angling litter such as discarded fishing line and hooks to plastic netting.

“Animals who get their heads or necks stuck in litter can suffer severe injuries as they struggle to break free and can even suffocate, while others will slowly grow weaker and weaker as they try to hunt or find food or water.

“Others will get fishing line or netting cutting deep into their skin, affecting circulation and with wounds becoming seriously infected. “These hazards can very quickly become a matter of life or death for these animals and action is urgently needed to tackle this problem head-on,” said Evie.

“It’s up to every one of us to do our bit in the war against litter.”