Amrik Tahim of Avonnex with Prince Alexander Von Liechtenstein during the product launch in Market Harborough.

Royalty arrived in Market Harborough to help launch a new medical product.

Prince of Liechtenstein Hans-Adam II is president of international company Pharmatek, creating robotic storage and dispensing systems for pharmacies.

Business Avonnex Limited, which is based in the Harborough’s Grow on Centre, is the UK and Ireland partner for the Pharmatek products.

And along with visiting the showroom, the prince visited a host of local eateries while he stayed in the town.

Avonnex director Manju Tahim, who has been a local pharmacist for more than 25 years, said: “Avonnex has worked closely with Pharmathek and in just under a year have had an unprecedented level of interest in their dispensing robots for pharmacies in the UK.