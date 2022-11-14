Royalty comes to Market Harborough for local product launch
He visited a host of local businesses
Royalty arrived in Market Harborough to help launch a new medical product.
Prince of Liechtenstein Hans-Adam II is president of international company Pharmatek, creating robotic storage and dispensing systems for pharmacies.
Business Avonnex Limited, which is based in the Harborough’s Grow on Centre, is the UK and Ireland partner for the Pharmatek products.
And along with visiting the showroom, the prince visited a host of local eateries while he stayed in the town.
Avonnex director Manju Tahim, who has been a local pharmacist for more than 25 years, said: “Avonnex has worked closely with Pharmathek and in just under a year have had an unprecedented level of interest in their dispensing robots for pharmacies in the UK.
“There has been close collaboration between Pharmathek and Avonnex in the opening of their showroom in Market Harborough and will aid the continued growth in the UK. Avonnex hope to grow their workforce in the technical and sales field.”