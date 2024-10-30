Bollywood Queer will be performing at Fosse Park.

November is set to go off with a bang or two in Harborough.

Several events are preparing to take off this weekend right up to bonfire night on its memorable November 5 date.

Friday November 1

First up, the nearby Fosse Shopping Park is marking the Hindu, Sikh and Jain celebration of Diwali on Friday.

Activities will take place across the retail park, between 11am and 3pm, including entertainment from Bollyqueer - an LGBTQIA+ dance organisation – which featured in the BBC documentary 'Bend it like Bollywood'.

Also joining the Bollywood festivities will be The Bollywood Belles who aim to dazzle visitors with dance performances outside New Look.

Indian Stiltwalkers are also set to roam West Lanes while DJ Rohan will be filling Food Central with a modern fusion of Eastern and Western beats.

And the Floral Bench outside Volpo Lounge has been given a Diwali makeover for those looking for Insta opportunities.

Saturday November 2

Husband’s Bosworth Airfield is hosting a ‘Celestial Fireworks Display’ on Saturday (November 2).

The team will be up to their usual wizardry while throwing in some added sparkle.

The world-famous Aerosparx will be lighting up the sky for miles around with its aerial pyro display.

The event begins at 2pm, with take off scheduled at 4.45pm.

Families can also enjoy fairground rides and food and drinks aplenty.

Visit www.theglidingcentre.co.uk for details and tickets.

Tuesday November 5

In Foxton, The Shoulder of Mutton pub, is hosting its firework-free event, the Big Bonfire Night, on the night itself.

Entertainment will include an LED show, fire artists and stilt walkers along with music from Fleckney Brass Band.

The pub is also hosting a ‘best Guy competition’.

The gates will open at 5.30pm, with the bonfire lighting at 6.30pm.

There will plenty of treats on hand with stalls selling goods from toffee apples and candy floss to hot dogs and an outside bar. Marshmallow toasting is included in the ticket price of £2.50/£3 for

children and £5/£6 for adults. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search the event for cheaper rates.

Proceeds from the event will support several local charities.

If you know of any events, please email us at [email protected] so we can asdd them to the list.