Rotary Club’s annual SwiMarathon in Harborough has been cancelled again this year

The Rotary Club’s annual SwiMarathon in Market Harborough has been cancelled again this year.

The high-profile charity event was due to go ahead at the town’s Leisure Centre on Northampton Road over the weekend of March 5 and March 6.

But it’s been called off for the second year running amid the Covid pandemic, Market Harborough Rotary Club has announced on its Facebook page.

“Dear all, it is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel the Swimarathon due to take place on the 5/6 March given the uncertainty of the Covid situation.

“We have every intention of running one in 2023,” said the club.

Some 42 relay teams, made up of almost 190 local swimmers, swam 5,008 lengths at the last SwiMarathon in March 2020.

Backed by over 20 business sponsors, the swimmers generated over £5,000 for local charities and good causes.