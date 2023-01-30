The popular event is returning to Harborough

A major charity event has returned to Harborough after Covid put a stop to its annual fundraising.

The Market Harborough Rotary SwiMarathon is calling on friends, families, colleagues and swimming clubs to join the event in teams of up to six people.

The fundraiser is set be held on March 4 and 5, at Market Harborough Leisure Centre.

It is the first event to be held since 2020 when, just days after, Covid put a halt to public events.

The event raised £7,500 worth of cash which was splashed to nearly 20 organisations.

Each team of swimmers has one lane of the pool for 50 minutes to swim in relay.

Swim teams are sponsored by local businesses, with money raised going to a variety of charities helping those in need.

To date, the event has raised over £70,000, which has supported local and rotary charities. Local groups such as Stoke Albany & Wilbarston Brownies, the Swimming club for Disabled, MH Diabetes UK, Town Under !0 Rangers, Homestart, the Royal British Legion and many others have benefitted.

Prizes are awarded for the most unique team name, among other awards, and team members and people awarded grants, as a result of the fund-raiser, are invited to a presentation evening to share how the event has benefitted them.

The popular event has been enjoyed by people of all ages, from four-year-old to over 80.

