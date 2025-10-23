Rotary Club of Market Harborough hosts event to mark World Polio Day
The club are having an information stand under The Old Grammar School in The Square in Market Harborough between 9.30am and midday.
It will include displays about Rotary International’s worldwide End Polio Now campaign, which aims to eradicate the disease from all parts of the globe.
Children will be able to have their pinky finger painted purple, a tradition in some parts of the world to mark that children have received a vaccine against polio.
Live music will be provided by the local U3A’s ukulele band.
Rotary International, one of the largest service organisations in the world, has been funding immunisation against polio since 1985.
World Polio Day was established by Rotary International to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, an American medical researcher who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis.