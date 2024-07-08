Rosewood Theatre at Harborough Carnival.

Harborough’s RoseWood Theatre is preparing to showcase its very first musical.

The youth theatre, which launched last year in February, will be staging Annie at The Masque Theatre in Kettering in late July.

Five showings of the beloved musical will be taking place across the weekend beginning Friday July 26 at 7pm. Showings will be held on the following Saturday and Sunday at 1pm and 5pm on both days.

The iconic musical features orphan Annie who is trying to escape the clutches of her embittered keeper Miss Hannigan, eventually embarking on a quest to find her real parents.

It's a hard knock life - the young cast in rehearsal.

Theatre founders Annie Woodford and Alice Benstead said: "Following on from the success of our first pantomime, Rapunzel, we are so excited to get back on the stage again, this time putting on a musical.

“We have a cast of almost 40 children and young adults who have been working so hard to put on this show. Annie is a feel good classic musical with iconic numbers such as ‘Hard Knock Life’ and ‘Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile’. We are so proud of these performers, and this show is certainly not one to miss!"

Tickets can be booked on The Masque Theatre website via: masquekettering.co.uk.

The duo founded RoseWood Theatre to provide aspiring performers, from aged five to 30, the opportunity to socialise, grow their confidence and perform on stage.