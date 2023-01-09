Rosemary Conley will be holding a talk in Kibworth

Rosemary Conley is set to hold a talk in Kibworth.

The fitness coach and TV presenter from Leicestershire will talk about her story at Kibworth Community Library on Thursday January 26 between 2pm and 4pm.

She has written autobiography ‘Through thick and thin’ which documents being a sickly child not expected to survive, to battling the odds and reaching her teenage years to then changing her life by losing weight.

The author says her book is a story of ‘glamour, success and achievement, mixed with vulnerability, near-despair and searing honesty’. It covers her time in the public eye and behind closed doors over the past 50 years.

Copies of the book will be on sale at the event with the author available to sign. Homemade cakes and refreshments will be available following the talk.