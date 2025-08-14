Robert Smyth Academy principal praises students as exam results day arrives

Robert Smyth Academy.

A Harborough school is celebrating after a rise in A grades and overall A to C pass rates.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s A-Level, T-Level and BTec results day saw an increase in A*-A Grades at Robert Smyth Academy.

The academy also experienced another year of continued improvement in the A*-C pass rate, which has increased by five per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school provides extensive support throughout the university application process, including personalised guidance, mock interviews, and workshops to help students prepare for the transition to higher education.

Principal Dan Cleary said: “We are incredibly proud of the exceptional results achieved by our students. The quality of these outcomes and qualifications is a testament to the hard work and diligence of our students, ably supported and inspired by their superb team of specialist teachers.

“What makes these results so special is that they are emblematic of the commitment of Robert Smyth Sixth Form to the curriculum breadth that opens doors for all our students. It is notable that students have attained the highest grades across the spectrum of academic study from subjects such as mathematics and the sciences, the humanities, through to the creative arts. The inclusivity and diversity of the curriculum sit at the heart of our commitment to the personal development of all individuals, and these results are proof of why this is such an important aspect of our ethos.

Many individuals secured the highest possible grades, and as a result, these students have secured places at prestigious universities, such as courses at Russell Group universities, apprenticeships, and employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again, I must express my deepest gratitude to the exceptional Robert Smyth Staff Team. Their unwavering dedication and commitment, their late nights and early mornings, and their belief in our students have been instrumental in achieving these results. Today, we celebrate the students who have been exemplary representatives of our community. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.”