Roadworks to affect drivers near new Aldi store in Harborough

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
Drivers will need to avoid the road between Rockingham Road, Gores Lane and the Riverside industrial estate for four nights.placeholder image
Drivers will need to avoid the road between Rockingham Road, Gores Lane and the Riverside industrial estate for four nights.
Drivers will face road closures next week in Harborough.

The area between Rockingham Road, Gores Lane and the Riverside industrial estate will be inaccessible between 8pm and 6am from Tuesday, for four nights.

Most Popular

The closures are due to highway improvements near the new Aldi site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The store is set to open on Thursday September 4. It will replace the existing Aldi on Springfield Street.

Paralympic gold medallist Jonathan Broom-Edwards will cut the ribbon at 8am on the opening day, to celebrate Aldi’s partnership with Paralympics GB

Related topics:AldiHarborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice