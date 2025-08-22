Roadworks to affect drivers near new Aldi store in Harborough
Drivers will face road closures next week in Harborough.
The area between Rockingham Road, Gores Lane and the Riverside industrial estate will be inaccessible between 8pm and 6am from Tuesday, for four nights.
The closures are due to highway improvements near the new Aldi site.
The store is set to open on Thursday September 4. It will replace the existing Aldi on Springfield Street.
Paralympic gold medallist Jonathan Broom-Edwards will cut the ribbon at 8am on the opening day, to celebrate Aldi’s partnership with Paralympics GB