Roadshow showcasing rural bus plans makes its way through Harborough district

Villages in Harborough will play host to a roadshow showcasing plans to improve rural bus services.

The Sustainable Travel Roadshows will offer information about local transport options and plans for bus services funded by Leicestershire County Council (LCC). There will also be information about local walking, wheeling and cycling initiatives. Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, LCC’s lead member for highways and transport, said: “If you’re about in any of the areas where we are holding these roadshows, do drop by and have a chat with our sustainable travel team. “This is a unique opportunity to discuss your travel needs and find out more about our plans to improve rural bus services in your area.” The work is part of a county-wide bus network review, established in the Leicestershire Bus Service Improvement Plan (LBSIP). The review is split into five phases and is being delivered on behalf of Leicestershire Buses, the enhanced bus partnership between the council and local bus operators. The council recently announced the bus service improvements made in phase one, Melton. Phase two of the review will focus on supported services in rural Charnwood and rural Harborough. It is recognised that rural settlements have different transport needs than town centres and larger villages so phase three will focus on town centre bus services for Charnwood and Harborough.