Rising sporting stars across Harborough get chance to work with Olympians

Colin Jackson

Rising sports starts across Harborough district are being urged to unlock their potential will the help of some Olympians.

Everyone Active's Sporting Champions programme is launching this month and gives aspiring athletes free access training facilities at Harborough Leisure Centre and Lutterworth Sports Centre, and mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Silver medalist Colin Jackson is the scheme ambassador, supported by the likes of Lauren Steadman, Lutalo Muhammad, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, Kadeena Cox, Richard Kilty and Maisie Summers-Newton who between them will run group mentoring sessions.

Colin said: "I'm passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission. With the Olympics and Paralympics taking place in Paris this summer, the programme takes on even greater significance in 2024. Seeing these future champions flourish fuels my excitement for what's to come."

Over the past eight years the scheme has invested £2million into young athletes, and saw 30 sporting champions compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, taking home gold, silver and bronze medals.

Everyone Active’s contract manager Matthew Hopkin said: “We are delighted to support up and coming athletes from Harborough on their journey to success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Harborough District Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has supported thousands of athletes over the years and we are proud to be continuing this again in 2024.

“We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what this Olympic year will bring.”

Harborough District Council wellbeing spokesman Cllr Jim Knight added: “We urge budding young Harborough district athletes to sign up to this brilliant initiative which boosts the pathways to success with state-of-the-art training facilities and unique mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians. We’re proud to support this proactive scheme that delivers this fantastic opportunity to nurture local grassroots talent into national sporting champions.”