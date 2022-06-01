Rising from the ashes: How Lutterworth Golf Club has recovered after being destroyed in a devastating arson attack 13 months ago

Over 40 firefighters from all over Leicestershire and Warwickshire raced to battle the flames which tore hundreds of feet up into the night sky on May 1 last year.

Lutterworth Golf Club is rising from the ashes after it was destroyed in a devastating late-night arson attack 13 months ago.

The historic sporting club suffered the biggest blow in its proud 118-year history when it was razed to the ground in the shattering fire on Saturday May 1, 2021.

But the golf club on Rugby Road, Lutterworth, has come roaring back from the catastrophic setback.

Lutterworth Golf Club is rising from the ashes after it was destroyed in a devastating late-night arson attack 13 months ago.

And it’s now been handed planning permission to build a new clubhouse, pro shop and greenkeepers accommodation.

Dating back to 1904, the regionally-renowned club’s staff and 700 members have had to use makeshift facilities since the blaze was started deliberately.

“The new facilities will offer greater benefits to members of the club, as well as members of the Lutterworth community as the new proposal will include meeting rooms, function rooms and a golf teaching area.

“This proposed development will provide a much-needed replacement to the lost accommodation and a boost to the well-established Lutterworth Golf Club.

Over 40 firefighters from all over Leicestershire and Warwickshire raced to battle the flames which tore hundreds of feet up into the night sky on May 1 last year.

“In addition, it will greatly improve the overall appearance and enjoyment of the existing facilities with minimal impact on the surrounding area,” said a document submitted with the golf club’s ambitious scheme to Harborough District Council.

“The changes being proposed will help the Lutterworth Golf Club to adapt into to a greener, more enjoyable establishment that is accessible for members and beyond, ensuring the viability of the club for future years.”

Over 40 firefighters from all over Leicestershire and Warwickshire raced to battle the flames which tore hundreds of feet up into the night sky on May 1 last year.

Police launched an urgent hunt for the fire attackers but have not made any arrests despite carrying out a huge investigation.

Talking to the Harborough Mail after the fire last year, club manager Caroline Cartlidge paid a heartfelt tribute to local businesses and fellow golf clubs for their massive support.

“The offer of help and support from local businesses and other clubs has been overwhelming,” she said.