'Ride and Stride' event will be taking place again in the Harborough district - here are the details

The national Ride+Stride spectacular will take place across Leicestershire on Saturday September 11.

A brilliant outdoors event supporting Harborough’s historic churches and chapels is set to go ahead – after already raising over £1.1 million in the last 30 years.

Fundraisers will generate funds to help pay for repairs and improvements to local places of worship.

Participants of all ages and abilities are encouraged to visit as many churches taking part in the event as possible during the open day and get sponsored for doing so.

Sponsorship forms are available from each church - or you can set up your own page via https://www.justgiving.com/l-h-c-tIt’s totally up to you how you get from church to church.

Cyclists, walkers, runners, joggers, horse-riders and motor scooter drivers have all done their bit over the last 31 years to top up the coffers.

With 300 churches participating across Leicestershire it’s the perfect opportunity for visitors to take in as many as they like during the open day – the record so far being 65.

Rupert Harrison, Director and Head of Rural for Market Harborough-based Andrew Granger & Co Ltd, said: “What better way to raise vital financial support for our local churches and Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust than by taking time to appreciate the historic buildings the county offers whilst enjoying beautiful countryside settings, getting some exercise, and having fun with the family.

“It’s very important to us a company to support the communities in which our offices are in.

“It’s a pleasure to support the Leicestershire Ride+Stride which does an amazing job ensuring that Leicestershire’s churches and chapels continue to be enjoyed for years to come.”

Janet Arthur, MBE, Chair of Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust, said: “We’re so thankful for Andrew Granger & Co’s support again as the money goes towards the cost of all the printed materials required for the event.

“It’s hard to believe but since it started in Leicestershire in 1990, Ride+Stride has raised over £1,130,000 – a phenomenal sum of money which has helped the regions churches enormously.”

She added: “We’re very grateful that the event has been able to continue through these challenging times.

“And we look forward to welcoming lots of participants, old and new, to ensure the continued success of the event.”

Cash raised is divided equally between churches nominated by participants and Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust.

It awards grants to historic churches and chapels for repairs and community facilities.