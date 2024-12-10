Reward offered for sentimental ring that was lost in Harborough town centre

A family are desperately searching for a sentimental ring that was lost in Harborough town centre.

They have put up a £500 reward for the gold signet ring, which has a circular black onyx with an 'A' and a small diamond.

The ring went missing last Tuesday (December 3) and an appeal was put out last week.

However the ring has still not been found.

The lost gold signet ring.

The owner inherited it from her great grandmother and believes it fell off her necklace.

The family said: "There was initially a £100 reward for the return of the ring. It's worth less than that - perhaps a bit more at a push. "As a last ditch attempt to try to get it back, we'd like to up the reward to £500. It's definitely not worth it financially, but it was her great grandmothers, and it holds sentimental value."

The woman who had the ring was on foot and knows she had it at the bottom of Heygate Street. She walked along the small green, crossed the road and down King's Road past the rear of Joules Yard. She then went left at the Nags, stayed on the same side but crossed across towards Butterwick, then headed in front of the church. She then walked along the High Street and met a friend at the lights at the St Mary's Road/Northampton Road. It was there that it was realised the clasp on her necklace had come undone and the ring was gone.

The family have used a metal detector to search for it.

If you find it, or have any information, please contact Ruth on 07716161171.