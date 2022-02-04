Retired vicar and a yoga teacher set up free drop-in sessions exploring mindfulness, meditation and prayer in Harborough

A retired vicar and a yoga teacher are setting up free new drop-in sessions exploring mindfulness, meditation and prayer in Market Harborough.

Canon Brian Davis and Una Bentley are to start staging weekly lunch-time sessions at St Dionysius Church on the High Street from Friday February 18.

They will begin at 12 midday and last for 30 minutes.

“It’s no secret that the pandemic has created a world of uncertainty and stress and anxiety is rife amongst our society.

“We both feel that many people are desperate to find some peace in their lives, but find it hard to know how or where to find it.

“Where better place to start than in the peaceful atmosphere of St Dionysius, which has stood for a millennia, and provided a sanctuary for countless people,” said Canon Davis, who led experimental lunchtime meditations at the historic church in September.

“It will be a precious half an hour for people to gather and enjoy some peace and silence in the middle of the day.

“They will be able to breathe and be still and explore finding a sense of spiritual wholeness and inner healing.

“We’re calling these sessions ‘Peace Seekers’.”

Una said: “We both find that having a regular practice of sitting mindfully, and being still, is an immense benefit to our health and well-being.

“We will be sharing some of the tools and strategies we’ve learned along the way to help those who come to nourish their minds and souls,” said Una, a regular at the church, who’s been teaching yoga, mindfulness and meditation here since 2010.

“And then you are welcome to sit and eat your sandwiches afterwards if you wish!