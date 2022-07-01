Results from the Market Harborough Fatstock Society Summer Show

Craig Langton from Burton Overy

Market Harborough Fatstock Society Summer Show and Sale of Lambs attracted a host of high-quality animals.

The well-supported event was staged on a fine day at the fatstock society’s site on the Lubenham-Foxton road.

The £50 first prize in the Best Pen of eight lambs or more any breed went to Craig Langton of Burton Overy.

David and Helen Stokes from Drayton

His pen of 11 lambs (42.45kg) was sold for £130 to Tom Coulton.

Caroline Gilbert, of Wistow, won the £30 second prize with a pen of 10 lambs (43.60kg) selling for £134 - also to Tom Coulton.

The Champion Single Lamb, carrying a £50 prize, was a top-notch Beltex X lamb from DJ & HM Stokes of Drayton.