Results from the Market Harborough Fatstock Society Summer Show

Market Harborough Fatstock Society Summer Show and Sale of Lambs attracted a host of high-quality animals.
The well-supported event was staged on a fine day at the fatstock society’s site on the Lubenham-Foxton road.
The £50 first prize in the Best Pen of eight lambs or more any breed went to Craig Langton of Burton Overy.
His pen of 11 lambs (42.45kg) was sold for £130 to Tom Coulton.
Caroline Gilbert, of Wistow, won the £30 second prize with a pen of 10 lambs (43.60kg) selling for £134 - also to Tom Coulton.
The Champion Single Lamb, carrying a £50 prize, was a top-notch Beltex X lamb from DJ & HM Stokes of Drayton.
The supreme animal was sold for £150 to judge Tom Griffith.