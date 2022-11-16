Volunteer David Leyland is give a radio to fix by Neil O'Brien. Photo by Kerry Davies

Residents with repair skills are being urged to join the Market Harborough Fixers.

Local MP Neil O’Brien is calling on locals who are good at fixing things to sign up to the group.

The volunteers are currently seeing unprecedented demand for their free service, which is held at a repair café every Saturday at Harborough EcoVillage between 10am and 1pm. The group is particularly looking for people who can help with electrical items.

The MP recently visited the repair café to see if his grandfather’s cassette player could be saved.

He said: “Market Harborough fixers is an absolutely brilliant group that can repair a variety of different things, whether it is a portable radio or an item of jewellery.

"They are repairing much loved items, reducing waste, and helping the environment, but they are also having a good time - it is a fantastic group

"My grandfather had a lovely old cassette player which my sister then had when we were growing up. It was a bit broken but has sentimental value and I hoped our kids might be able to play with it too. The fixers did a great job on it, and it now works properly again.

"When we need to reuse & recycle more, the work the group do is absolutely crucial. I would encourage constituents who have repair skills to contact the team either in person in the Eco Village or through Facebook and Instagram.”

