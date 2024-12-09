Residents warned tips across Leicestershire and Harborough district are set to close over Christmas

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Dec 2024, 14:57 BST
Opening hours of household waste and recycling sites will be reduced over Christmas.placeholder image
Opening hours of household waste and recycling sites will be reduced over Christmas.
Harborough district residents are being urged to check opening hours before heading out to household waste sites this Christmas.

The 13 waste sites, operated by Leicestershire County Council, including Market Harborough, Kibworth and Lutterworth, will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, as well as their normal closure days.

Most Popular

The council is warning that days between Boxing Day and into the New Year can be extremely busy and residents are urged to bear this in mind before setting out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet lead member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “We’re approaching the busiest time of the year at our waste sites. While we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure that opening hours aren’t affected outside the usual seasonal closures, we’d encourage visitors to check our website and social media for updates and be patient if they do visit a site.”

Visit leicestershire.gov.uk/waste for opening times and information.

Related topics:ResidentsLeicestershireMarket HarboroughLeicestershire County CouncilLutterworth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice