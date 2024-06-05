Residents urged to get into the spirit to make this year's Desborough Carnival the biggest yet

Residents are encouraged to enter this year's parade to make it the biggest yet.

Residents in Desborough are getting ready to roll-up for the return of the town carnival.

This year’s Desborough Carnival will take place on Saturday June 29 at the recreation ground.

The event, organised by the dedicated carnival committee, is believed to be over a century old.

It will kick-off with a traditional parade from Dunkirk Avenue at 1.30pm. Led by a marching band and a ‘Carnival Court’, the parade will weave its way around town, returning to the recreation ground.

And this year residents are encouraged to enter the parade, dressing up however they like.

Carnival-goers can enjoy craft stalls, fairground rides, food and drink, tombolas, raffles and live music from local acts.

The committee is hoping this year’s event will be ‘bigger and better than ever’.

Member Emma Smith said: “We have really encouraged and pushed for people to join in the parade in recent years to make it bigger, this is something we successfully did last year with the largest parade we have had for many years and so we want to build on that.

“We are very lucky that over the years we have had a committee of volunteers who have worked hard to keep this tradition alive in our town as sadly I’m aware many carnivals in small towns are a thing of the past.

“We’re also lucky to be supported by many local businesses who all play a part in making the day possible and we’d would like to say a huge thank you.”

Carnival chairman Wayne Smith added: “As someone who is Desborough born and bred, Carnival Day has always been an important day in the town's calendar, when family and friends get together to enjoy the tradition of the carnival. I know many people whom have lived in Desborough all or most of their lives feel the same but, at the same time, it’s great to welcome newcomers to the town to join the fun of this tradition.

“The day shows community spirit at its finest, which we are lucky to have in abundance here in Desborough.”