Residents turn out to enjoy celebration of American music by Market Harborough Choral Society

Market Harborough Choral Society

Market Harborough Choral Society welcomed about 100 people to its concert, celebrating American music.

The group performed at the Methodist Church on Saturday (June 15).

It featured works by the likes of Samuel Barber, Eric Whitacre, Amy Beach, Michael Tippett and Morten Lauridsen and was either written in or have a connection with the United States. There was also songs from the musical West Side Story.And an acapella.

The Society was joined by violinist Prakash Easwar from Leicester Grammar School and flutist Florence Smith from Robert Smyth Academy.

Chairman Clive Hookins said: “This concert put the cap on a wonderful first year for the choir under our new conductor Emma Trounson. She has rapidly become a firm favourite of our audiences and the choir has gone from strength to strength under her leadership”

Emma Trouson was appointed last year to replace Anselm Kersten, who retired after 25 years with the choir.

She is currently director of music at St James the Greater and was previously director of music at All Saints with Holy Trinity Loughborough. She also directs Leicester-based choirs Fosse Singers, Semper Singers, SoundCafe choir and Corah.

The next concert will take place on November 9 at the Methodist Church and is based on the theme of remembrance.

It will feature the 2012 requiem by Howard Goodall ‘Eternal Light’, which was recently sung at the recent Bayeux son et Luminiere at the 80th anniversary of D Day.