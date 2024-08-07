Residents have raised a number of issues over the proposed extension.

Market Harborough residents have hit out at plans to extend a new development with 40 more homes.

Developer Owl Homes has submitted an application to build 40 ‘affordable’ homes on open land off Angell Drive, connected to the new development on Henry Road, and adjacent to the existing Farndon Fields estate.

The plans include a single vehicle access from Henry Road, sustainable draining systems and landscaping works.

However, some 50 objections have been made by residents concerned over loss of open space, privacy, traffic and parking issues, pressure on local services and the loss of a safe walkway for children to avoid the busy Farndon Road.

Objectors said pavement parking along the narrow Henry Road was already a problem and additional housing would further reduce visibility – especially since children frequently use the nearby play area – as well as reducing room for emergency vehicles.

Many also had concerns over the diversion of a footpath across the proposed site, leading to town.

One resident said: “This footpath is safe, inclusive and an asset to the town. The proposed development will change the nature of the footpath, requiring it to wind through the existing development and include the addition of steps to accommodate the new levels. This will render the footpath inaccessible to a significant number of people, particularly parents with young children, cyclists and those with mobility issues. The once inclusive footpath will become exclusive and therefore, to my mind, totally unacceptable in a community housing area.”

Others concerns included that the site’s location on a floodplain would increase flood risk, with homes situated to the rear of the site on Summer Way and Rugby Close, potentially impacted by run off from the proposed housing which, according to plans, would be raised by 1.5m.

The impact on biodiversity and disruption to wildlife habitat established on the greenfield site was another issue frequently raised by residents.

However, the developer believes the proposals meet development constraints, responds to the ‘unique character’ of Harborough, while landscaping design, which will include wildflowers and native hedging along the borders, has taken privacy, biodiversity and wildlife into consideration.

A report reads: “The site is in a sustainable location and relates well to the wider context to the site and has been designed with the aim of creating a vibrant and inclusive community. The proposed design reflects the unique character and vernacular of the local area while incorporating modern amenities and technologies, and aims to contribute positively to the social and economic development of the surrounding area.

“The retention of the existing tree belt along the eastern boundary screens the proposed development from Summer Way. Retaining the vegetation will also have a positive impact on the biodiversity net gain on site.

“On plot landscaping incorporates evergreen hedgerow planting and ornamental planting which incorporates species for seasonal interest and to benefit pollinators and other invertebrates.”

The diverted footpath, it says, would roughly follow the original while pedestrian walking routes and the main carriageway are clearly defined ‘making it a safe place to travel through’.

However, many residents remain concerned the proposed diversion means pedestrians would need to cut across the road on a bend to continue towards the town centre.